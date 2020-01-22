Video: Antoine Griezmann breaks Ibiza hearts as he equalises for Barcelona

Any neutral fans would have been desperate to see Ibiza hold out for the win in this one tonight, but the Barca fans should be happy to see Antoine Griezmann come up with a big contribution.

The injury to Luis Suarez should give the Frenchman an extended run playing through the middle of the attack, and he’s stepped up when they needed him most:

Magnifique passe de De Jong pour Griezmann ! 1-1 ! #IbizaBarca pic.twitter.com/kaKSPfcOP1 — Le Football en VOD (@football_vod) January 22, 2020

Griezmann levelled it, but that De Jong through ball ? Stream the Copa del Rey on ESPN+ ?? https://t.co/95Gjrn3uZb pic.twitter.com/umXWdQqlTq — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 22, 2020

It’s still not over so they minnows could still manage to pull off the upset, but this will come as a sucker punch.