Menu

Video: Brandon Williams’ brilliant outside-foot pass for Man United vs Burnley

Burnley FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

In the 11th minute of this evening’s Premier League clash between Manchester United and Burnley, ace Brandon Williams showed off yet another skill that he has in his locker.

The 19-year-old effortlessly pulled off an outside-foot through ball with a Burnley player in his face, unfortunately Dan James was crowded out before the hopeful move came to a quick end.

Williams is quickly becoming an important player in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Take a look at the ace’s fine pass below:

Pictures from BT Sport.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Brandon Williams