Video: Chris Wood scores for Burnley vs Man United after poor free-kick defending

In the 38th minute of this evening’s Premier League clash between Burnley and Manchester United, the Clarets punished the Red Devils’ lacklustre set-piece defending after a free-kick.

Sean Dyche’s side launched the ball into the box with a free-kick that was almost from the halfway line, Ben Mee flicked the ball towards the middle of the box and Chris Wood got in front of Harry Maguire to put the ball into the back of the net with a brilliant finish.

Maguire was punished for leaving a striker of Wood’s quality with enough space to have a shot on goal.

Was this just a lovely finish from Wood or should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have done better with their attempts to defend the set-piece?