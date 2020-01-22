Menu

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores with superb finish for Juventus vs Roma

In the 25th minute of this evening’s Coppa Italia quarter-final clash between Italian giants Juventus and Roma, the ‘Old Lady’ took the lead thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Forward Gonzalo Higuain played the ball into the superstar on the left-flank and Ronaldo charged into the box before hitting the back of the net with a brilliant finish into the bottom corner.

The 34-year-old’s strike was with his weaker left-foot.

Take a look at the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s opener below:

Pictures from ESPN+.

Great finish from the former Premier League and La Liga star.

