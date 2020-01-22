Video: Dele Alli continues his revival under Jose Mourinho as he punishes SLACK play from Norwich

There are times where Norwich actually look like a decent side and it makes you wonder why they are stuck at the bottom of the league – then you see goals like this and realise straight away.

They got caught in possession so easily in their own half and then it’s just so easy for Spurs to work the ball into Alli and his finish leaves the keeper with no chance:

Alli had been struggling for goals and form this season so it looks like Mourinho’s arrival has at least benefited him. There should be more goals in this game for him too if Norwich keep defending like this.