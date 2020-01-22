Video: Gareth Bale barely celebrates as he puts Real Madrid ahead vs Unionistas

It’s games like these that highlight just how much of a lose-lose situation it is for the big team in certain cup ties.

Real Madrid took on Unionistas tonight in the Copa del Rey and obviously they were massive favourites to win the game. Anything less than an easy victory will raise eyebrows, while they probably won’t get a lot of praise if they get the job done.

That’s reflected by Gareth Bale here as he barely seems to celebrate or even enjoy putting Real in front:

Gareth Bale goal tonight ???????pic.twitter.com/krx1aewTdV — Red Wall News ??????? (Q) (@RedWallNews1) January 22, 2020

Unionistas pulled off a massive shock in the last round where they managed to overcome Deportivo La Coruna, but they’re up against it tonight after this goal from Bale.