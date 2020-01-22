Menu

Video: Gareth Bale barely celebrates as he puts Real Madrid ahead vs Unionistas

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

It’s games like these that highlight just how much of a lose-lose situation it is for the big team in certain cup ties.

Real Madrid took on Unionistas tonight in the Copa del Rey and obviously they were massive favourites to win the game. Anything less than an easy victory will raise eyebrows, while they probably won’t get a lot of praise if they get the job done.

READ MORE: Video: Ibiza STUN Barcelona with the opening goal in their Copa del Rey clash

That’s reflected by Gareth Bale here as he barely seems to celebrate or even enjoy putting Real in front:

Unionistas pulled off a massive shock in the last round where they managed to overcome Deportivo La Coruna, but they’re up against it tonight after this goal from Bale.

More Stories Gareth Bale