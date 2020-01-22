Video: Jay Rodriguez scores stunning goal for Burnley vs Man United

In the 56th minute of this evening’s Premier League clash between Manchester United and Burnley, the Clarets extended their lead after a fine strike from Jay Rodriguez.

Rodriguez and striker partner Chris Wood played a lovely one-two after a Burnley throw-in, Rodriguez then carried the ball into the box before blasting the ball into the top corner from a tight angle.

Was this strike just unstoppable or should the likes of Harry Maguire and David de Gea have done better?

Wood opened the scoring for Sean Dyche’s side after some poor free-kick defending from the Red Devils.

Take a look at Rodriguez’s brilliant goal for the Clarets below:

A SCREAMER FROM JAY RODRIGUEZ ? pic.twitter.com/Ib4FQ48e1w — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 22, 2020

Pictures from Canal+ Sport.

What a hit from Rodriguez.