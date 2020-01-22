Video: Kylian Mbappe booked for SHAMEFUL hand ball goal vs Reims

Sometimes a player makes such a weird decision on the pitch that it make you wonder what was going through their head.

PSG were coasting past Reims in the cup tonight as the game entered it’s latter stages. There was a bit of a scramble before Kylian Mbappe fell to the ground, and obviously stretched out his arm and slapped the ball into the net.

It was right in front of the ref, so obviously it was picked up and he was booked:

When you consider the situation of the game it’s a completely needless yellow card that could cause a a suspension further down the line.

It also looks like the Reims players were fully consigned to defeat at this point, as they seemed to find it funny more than anything else.