Video: Neymar scores with free kick from near the CORNER FLAG thanks to shambolic defending

Paris Saint-Germain
Sometimes when you watch a highlight where you know a goal is coming, you can just tell that something ridiculous is about to happen.

Neymar managed to score with a free kick from near the corner flag against Reims tonight, and it certainly was incredible.

It looks like a cross but it’s not a particularly good one, so only the keeper and his defenders will know how they managed to let this end up in the net:

It might even end up going down as an own goal, but it also surely spells the end of Reims’ hopes of causing an upset tonight

