Video: Neymar shows incredible creativity as he pulls off “THE BUTT PASS”

It’s always wonderful when you see a professional footballer pull something off that you would always try as a kid when messing about with friends, even better if it’s one of the best players in the world.

The Reims players might feel this is verging on being disrespectful, but Neymar successfully pulled off this in the game tonight, and it seems it’s going down in history as “the butt pass”:

The butt pass. pic.twitter.com/Rw6oMD9tBY — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 22, 2020

PSG eased through to the next round of the cup with an easy 3-0 victory, but this will definitely go down as the most memorable moment of the match.