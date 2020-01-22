Video: Rio Ferdinand EMBARRASSED with Man United following 2-0 loss to Burnley

It is starting to get to the point where you wonder what will need to happen to Man United for things to change.

The general accusation aimed at the owners seems to be that they only care about the club making money, so success on the pitch isn’t a total priority.

That short sightedness could come back to bite them at some point, as a lack of success will eventually lead to a lack of revenue.

They lost at home to Burnley tonight and Rio Ferdinand wasn’t holding back from letting everyone know what he thinks:

“I don’t see a £600m squad out there! What has been bought?!” “I’m sitting up here and I’m embarrassed!” ? “People at the top need to make changes. You can’t defend this!” ?@rioferdy5‘s blood is boiling as he reacts to Burnley’s first win at Old Trafford since 1962… pic.twitter.com/KOr2UyiZ5N — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 22, 2020

Ed Woodward’s approach to recruitment often gets criticised and transfers seem to take forever to get done, but all of this is only going to make it harder for them.

Every club knows they are desperate and the fans won’t accept a lack of transfer activity, so United start every negotiation on the back foot. You also have to imagine someone in an office in Lisbon is putting a few extra pounds on the price tag of Bruno Fernandes after this.

It’s clearly a shambles all round, but will this be the tipping point that forces some kind of reaction?