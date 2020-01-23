The agent of Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is reportedly in London on Thursday as talks continue over a possible switch to Inter.

The 27-year-old has struggled to hit top form this season, as he’s managed just three goals and three assists in 28 appearances for Spurs.

SEE MORE: Video: Dele Alli continues his revival under Jose Mourinho as he punishes SLACK play from Norwich

Coupled with the fact that his current contract is set to expire this summer, it has naturally raised question marks over his future in north London.

While Jose Mourinho continues to use him, as evidenced by his 28-minute run-out against Norwich on Wednesday night, speculation over a possible exit this month remains rife.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Eriksen’s agent, Martin Schoots, will be in London on Thursday to continue discussions over a potential exit, while an intermediary will be in Milan to remain in contact.

It’s suggested that Thursday could be a decisive point in Eriksen’s possible exit, and so it remains to be seen whether or not the reported talks will lead to a breakthrough or not.

Given Tottenham face the likely blow of losing the Danish international for nothing this summer as it doesn’t seem as though he will pen a new deal, perhaps the sensible thing to do from their perspective would be to sell this month and collect a fee.

Mourinho could then reinvest that into the squad to stamp his mark on it, although given time is running out in the January transfer window, it remains to be seen if the pieces fall into place for Eriksen to move on and for Tottenham to move swiftly to fill that void.

Spurs have also been rocked by long-term injury setbacks for the likes of Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko this month, but they remain just six points adrift of the top four in the Premier League table and so they’ll still hold hope of achieving their minimum target this season even with a potential transfer reshuffle starting with Eriksen’s departure.