Video: Alisson makes brilliant and important save for Liverpool against Wolves

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson made a brilliant and important save against Wolves in tonight’s Premier League clash.

The Brazilian shot-stopper stood tall and closed the angle here to keep the score at 1-1 in this challenging away game for the Reds.

Liverpool went 1-0 up earlier in the game thanks to a Jordan Henderson header from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner.

However, they needed Alisson in this big moment shortly after Wolves equalised through Raul Jimenez.

What a signing the former Roma man has been for Jurgen Klopp’s side!