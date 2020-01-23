Menu

‘All I have left is the Invincibles’ – These Arsenal fans sent into major panic following Liverpool win

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Roberto Firmino scored a late winner for Liverpool in the Reds’ closely-contested Premier League clash with Wolves this evening, the result appears to have left some Arsenal fans on edge.

The Gunners’ biggest achievement in the club’s history is arguably the title-winning team that managed to go unbeaten through the entire 2003/04 Premier League campaign.

MORE: Liverpool have already matched one Manchester United record from 1998/99 treble season

Arsene Wenger’s side have rightfully gone down as one of the top-flight’s best teams ever and Jurgen Klopp’s Reds look as though they’re on track to claim that illustrious title for themselves.

Liverpool have 15 league games left this season, this includes a clash with cross-town rivals Everton and fixtures against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

It seems as though some Arsenal fans want nothing more from the season other than Liverpool losing just one game before the end of the Premier League campaign:

Even in tight matches like tonight’s, Liverpool have shown this season that they’ll always find a way to snatch a late winner or equaliser to keep their phenomenal form going.

More Stories / Latest News

Klopp’s men are also so adaptable with their playing styles that it’s hard to imagine which side has a real chance of beating them.

For example, the Reds are capable of putting the sword to any side’s defence with their free-flowing counter-attacking football – whilst also having the discipline needed to stay in complete control of games and snatch crucial goals from set-piece situations.