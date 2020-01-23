According to Spanish outlet AS via El Larguero, Valencia’s manager – Albert Celades is interested in a reunion with midfielder Dani Ceballos in the January transfer window.

AS claim that the versatile midfielder wishes to leave the Gunners this month in order to boost his chances of being included in Luis Enrique’s Spain squad for the upcoming European Championships.

The 23-year-old is on loan at the Gunners from Spanish giants Real Madrid. After an encouraging start to his loan spell the ace has fallen out of the first-team picture.

Despite Valencia’s apparent interest in the Spain international, AS add that Arsenal are hoping to keep Ceballos for the rest of the season.

Ceballos has made 17 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners this season, however he hasn’t taken to the pitch since the start of November.

The playmaker has worked with Celades before, the Valencia boss was a key assistant of Julen Lopetegui’s whilst he was in charge of Spain and later at Real Madrid.

With La Furia Roja undergoing a rebuild in recent years, Ceballos has the chance to cement himself as an important player for his country if he can manage to get a seat on Enrique’s plane for the Euros this summer.