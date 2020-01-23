Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi will reportedly listen to offers over an exit from the Emirates, his father has confirmed.

The 27-year-old has been limited to just 12 appearances so far this season for the Gunners, as he has fallen down the pecking order in the backline.

Further, as seen in the draw with Chelsea in midweek, the German international continued to strengthen his unwanted reputation of being error prone, as his initial mistake led to David Luiz’s red card and Chelsea’s opening goal from the penalty spot.

In turn, it could be argued that his chances of having a permanent spot in the Arsenal XI could be slim moving forward, and so an exit to secure a more prominent role elsewhere would perhaps be a sensible solution.

As reported by Calciomercato, his father, Kujtim Mustafi, has now revealed that they will consider offers while noting that the Bundesliga would potentially be a preferred option.

“If any tempting offer arrives, we will take it into consideration. He has never played in Germany (only in the Hamburg youth team), it could be an option,” he is quoted as telling Transfermarkt, in the report above.

With that in mind, it now remains to be seen whether or not any offers are made for Mustafi between now and the end of the transfer window, or if he will perhaps have to wait until the summer to get a move elsewhere.

As noted by the Daily Mail earlier this month, Mustafi opened up on the criticism that he receives from fans and pundits alike, and noted that it is adversely affecting his performances.

In turn, it would arguably be a good thing for all concerned if he had a fresh start elsewhere, but time will tell if a suitable offer arrives.