Arsenal are reportedly willing to offer a new contract to Gabriel Martinelli which will also see him receive a pay rise.

The 18-year-old has been in fine form for the Gunners this season, netting ten goals and providing three assists in 21 appearances across all competitions so far.

According to the Daily Mail, Martinelli has attracted interest from Real Madrid and Arsenal are willing to offer him a new contract in order to ward off any interest. The report also claims that the Brazilian forward’s weekly salary will rise from £10,000 to £30,000.

Martinelli has been in fine form for Arsenal lately, scoring in each of their last two Premier League fixtures. Given his performances, there’s no doubt he will receive more first team opportunities as the season progresses.

Real Madrid already have many talented youngsters in their squad and it seems highly unlikely they will make a move for Martinelli. However, Arsenal should reward the teenager with an improved contract because he deserves it.

The Gunners’ next match is their FA Cup fourth round fixture against Bournemouth this weekend and there’s a good chance of Martinelli starting. If he does, the 18-year-old will be eager to increase his goal tally and help Arsenal reach the fifth round of the competition.