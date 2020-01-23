Barcelona are reportedly interested in re-signing Hector Bellerin from Arsenal in a transfer worth around €40million.

The Spain international started his career in the Barca youth team and it seems he’s now being eyed as the ideal solution for the club to fix their problems at right-back, according to Don Balon.

Bellerin looks an ideal signing for Barcelona’s style of play, with the Gunners ace long showing himself to be a fine attacking outlet on that right flank.

The 24-year-old was in fine form to score a well-taken equaliser in Arsenal’s draw with Chelsea on Tuesday, and he’s not a player they’ll want to lose.

Unfortunately, it seems Arsenal do run the risk of seeing some of their star names poached by Barcelona, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also recently linked with a move to the Nou Camp.

Mundo Deportivo claim the Gabon international is keen on leaving AFC for the Catalan giants, and if both players end up moving in quick succession it could really damage the north London outfit at a time when they’re already in far from the best shape.

This is not the start new manager Mikel Arteta will have wanted…