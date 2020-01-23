According to Sky Sports News, La Liga champions Barcelona have made an enquiry regarding the possible signing of Tottenham Hotspur superstar Christian Eriksen in the January transfer window.

This appears to be a last-ditch attempt for the Blaugrana to make a marquee signing at the mid-season point, as Sky in Italy also report that Eriksen has informed Spurs of his intentions to join Inter Milan this month.

The 27-year-old will be available for a cut-price £17m according to Sky Sports, this isn’t surprising considering that the Dane’s contract is set to expire in the summer.

It seems as though uncertainty regarding his future has massively impacted Eriksen’s performances this season, the ace has only contributed three goals and three assists in 28 outings across all competitions this season.

The Ajax academy graduate has established himself as one of the best playmakers to ever grace the Premier League with an impressive 51 goals and 62 assists in 226 top-flight appearances.

Eriksen is ranked 18th on the all-time charts for Premier League assists. Barcelona’s side would certainly be boosted by the Danish star’s arrival.

With talisman Luis Suarez sidelined with a long-term injury, new boss Quique Setien may be looking for a high-profile attacking addition to bolster the side in the final third.

Suarez – who comes across as purely a goalscorer, actually has more La Liga assists to his name than superstar teammates Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.