Barcelona could reportedly see Philippe Coutinho return to the Nou Camp this summer as Bayern Munich are being tipped to snub their option to buy.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Brazilian international joined the reigning Bundesliga champions on a season-long loan deal last summer, with an option to buy set at €120m.

It seems as though the 27-year-old has had a relatively decent campaign to date having scored seven goals and provided seven assists in 23 appearances for the Bavarian giants.

However, as reported by Calciomercato, via Bild, it’s suggested that Bayern aren’t convinced by Coutinho’s form this season and so they could opt against exercising their option to buy and send him back to Barcelona instead.

That’s a bitter blow for Coutinho as after his struggles at the Nou Camp in discovering his best position and form, he may well have been hoping to make the most of his loan spell with Bayern to make a fresh start and flourish in Germany.

That said, it now remains to be seen whether or not he could fit into new Barcelona coach Quique Setien’s plans moving forward, as he may well be open to handing the Brazilian playmaker a fresh start and a key role in his plans after replacing Ernesto Valverde this month.

Time will tell if Bayern don’t change their mind in the coming months as Coutinho could arguably still have time to prove he’s worth keeping.

If not, then it will be interesting to see if Setien decides to keep him at Barcelona for next season and see how he fits in, or if the same approach is taken and Coutinho finds himself on the move again over the summer to perhaps fund Barca’s pursuit of targets that Setien is eyeing to stamp his mark on the squad.