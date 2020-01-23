Barcelona have confirmed that goalkeeper Neto has sustained a sprained ankle and haven’t provided a recovery timeline.

The 30-year-old featured for the Catalan giants in their win in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night, but it appears as though he has suffered a setback in the process.

As confirmed by the club’s tweet below, the Brazilian shot-stopper has picked up an ankle issue and will now receive treatment while being sidelined.

While most clubs, including Barcelona, usually offer a rough timeline as to how long the recovery will take, no such timeframe is provided on this occasion as it’s noted that it will depend on how he progresses with treatment.

It won’t be too big a blow for the reigning La Liga champions though given that Marc-Andre ter Stegen returned from a knee injury to take his spot back in the starting XI for the win over Granada last week.

Nevetheless, it’s still an unwanted setback for coach Quique Setien to lose a squad player with a busy fixture schedule ahead.

As seen with the side that faced Ibiza, the Barcelona boss opted to rotate although it was still a strong line-up that eventually got the job done.

The Catalan giants play four times in the next three weeks and having already had to do without the likes of Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, this will be another disappointing absence as they continue to try compete on multiple fronts between now and the end of the season.