Manchester United chief Joel Glazer could reportedly block the potential transfer of Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international has been repeatedly linked with United this January and was also talked up for a move to Old Trafford during the summer.

It’s been on again and off again so many times, Man Utd fans must be almost sick to death of hearing about it, but there’s been yet another update.

According to the Sun, Glazer, who signs off the club’s transfer deals, is said to be concerned that this deal doesn’t represent good value for money.

The report suggests it could take as much as £68million to sign Fernandes from Sporting, and Glazer does not believe the 25-year-old is worth that kind of money.

United fans will surely be fuming to hear this, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad in desperate need of strengthening this January.

Fernandes seems ideal for MUFC’s current needs, with Solskjaer short of quality in midfield and attack.

Paul Pogba has missed much of this season so far and Fernandes could fill that gap in the middle of the park, even if £68m does perhaps look a lot to pay for a player who hasn’t proven himself in a top league.

Right now, however, United cannot afford to be so picky, and this news will not make the Glazer family any more popular among the Old Trafford crowd.