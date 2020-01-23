Chelsea legend John Terry is reportedly helping out his old club this season by sending messages of support to youngster Mason Mount.

This is according to The Athletic, who state Terry has been keeping in regular touch with Mount despite his role on the coaching staff at Aston Villa.

The former England captain remains one of the all-time greats at Chelsea, so Blues fans will no doubt be delighted that such an inspirational figure is making the effort to help Mount out.

CFC will hope to feel the benefits of this as time goes on, with Mount looking a hugely promising young attacking midfielder despite a recent dip in form for Frank Lampard’s side.

In fairness, the 21-year-old is far from the only Chelsea player not playing at their best right now, with Lampard’s men on a run of just three wins in their last nine Premier League games.

Mount, however, will want to be doing better, and it will be interesting to see what influence Terry can have.

It would also be intriguing to know how these rumoured chats with Terry would go down with Villa, who will surely want the 39-year-old to be fully focused on helping them survive relegation this season.