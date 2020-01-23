(Photo) Conor Coady reaction to Liverpool goal gets fans talking…

A number of fans on Twitter spotted the reaction of Wolves defender Conor Coady after his slip allowed Roberto Firmino to score Liverpool’s winning goal in Thursday night’s Premier League clash.

Take a look below as Coady clearly smiles after watching his old club go back in front for what could be yet another important goal that takes them a step closer to winning the Premier League title…

Conor Coady’s reaction to going 2-1 down ? pic.twitter.com/nwozUVqqsf — Jack Gill (@jacklfcgill) January 23, 2020

All I’m saying is keep an eye out for him during the trophy parade. https://t.co/kc4D2a5g4W — Ibrahim Mustapha (@IbrahimMustapha) January 23, 2020

Hahahahah Coady here https://t.co/jF9ueRJ4R2 — Oran Armstrong (@OranArmstrong10) January 23, 2020

Coady was born and raised in Liverpool and played for the club until 2014, but to suggest he enjoyed tonight’s defeat for his current club is surely ridiculous.

One imagines this image was taken out of context, but it’s certainly caused a bit of a stir on Twitter, especially as he really could’ve defended the Firmino goal better…