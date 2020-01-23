Dejan Lovren hilariously trolls Mohamed Salah after Liverpool stars compete in table tennis clash

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren just loves to troll teammate Mohamed Salah, and he was back at it again on Thursday.

It’s not the first time this week, as he also poked fun at his teammate after posting an image of their WhatsApp conversation following the win over Man Utd.

Now, as seen in his Instagram post below, the Croatian stalwart has invited his followers to watch the ‘beating’ he has given Salah in their table tennis showdown.

Tempers clearly flared at one stage as the image shows some damage was done to the equipment, but Lovren was more than happy to share the result of the game with Salah coming off second best.

Time will tell what the pair get up to next, but it appears as though they certainly love a bit of banter between them and are very close friends off the pitch too.

All that will no doubt help contribute to what is looking increasingly like a successful season for Liverpool, with the video below showing that they were able to enjoy themselves this week while preparing for their next game.