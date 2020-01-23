Barcelona have reportedly joined the race to sign Timo Werner.

The German international has been in sensational form for RB Leipzig this season so far, netting 25 goals in 26 matches across all competitions so far. Both Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked to Werner by the Mirror who also claimed that the latter already began negotiations regarding a £60 million transfer.

However, a report from Spanish newspaper SPORT suggests that Barcelona are also interested in signing the young striker as a replacement for Luis Suarez who is sidelined for several months due to injury.

Werner is currently among the best strikers in the world and it won’t be much of a surprise if Europe’s top clubs are interested in signing him.

As far as Barcelona’s interest is concerned, the 23-year-old would be a strong addition to their squad but the Blaugrana currently have Antoine Griezmann who is capable of playing as a centre-forward before Suarez returns from injury. Hence, it seems highly unlikely that the La Liga champions will try to sign Werner or any other striker in January.