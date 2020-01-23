Barcelona are prepared to launch a bid of £100 million for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

Luis Suarez will be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to an injury and the Blaugrana have identified the Argentine striker as his replacement according to TNT Sports (as cited by the Daily Mail). It is also added that Barca will submit a bid of £100 million for Martinez.

SEE MORE: Man Utd linked with SHOCK reunion with former talisman to solve major Solskjaer issue

The 22-year-old has been in brilliant form for Inter Milan this season, scoring 15 goals in 25 appearances across all competitions so far. Reports in England (as cited by Calciomercato) have also linked the Argentine international to Manchester United.

Martinez has been in terrific form for Inter and it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that he is being linked to bigger clubs. The 22-year-old is among the finest strikers in the Serie A right now and could be a long-term replacement for Suarez at Barcelona. However, Inter may not be too willing to let go of one of their most important players.