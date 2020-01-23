PSG reportedly want a transfer fee ranging between €5 million and €10 million for Layvin Kurzawa.

The Frenchman has made 14 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions this season so far. Kurzawa has been linked to Arsenal lately with France Football suggesting that the left-back will join the Gunners in the summer following the expiration of his contract.

However, a report from the Telegraph claims that PSG are demanding a transfer fee in the region of €5 million and €10 million for the 27-year-old.

If this report is true, Arsenal can easily afford to sign Kurzawa. With Kieran Tierney injured, Bukayo Saka has been starting as a left-back for the Gunners and he has done fairly well so far.

Kurzawa would be a suitable addition to Arsenal’s squad but not until any of the club’s current left-backs depart. Besides, right now, the North London club should be more focused on signing centre-backs.

Arsenal are currently tenth in the Premier League table and their next fixture is against Bournemouth in the FA Cup.