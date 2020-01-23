Menu

Video: Roberto Firmino produces emphatic finish for late Liverpool goal from clever Jordan Henderson assist

Liverpool FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Roberto Firmino may have won it late on for Liverpool against Wolves tonight with a well-worked goal to make it 2-1.

Watch below as the Brazil international makes no mistake with an emphatic finish into the top corner with his left foot, following a clever pass from captain Jordan Henderson.

The England international reacted well as Mohamed Salah lost the ball, as he played a first-time pass right into Firmino’s path.

From there, Firmino made no mistake and restored Liverpool’s lead at Molineux after what had been a rather nervy second half for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

