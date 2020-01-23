Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez broke down into tears as he had an emotional chat with his family about his transfer to LA Galaxy.

The Mexican forward has had a fine career in Europe, representing Man Utd, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham, but he’s clearly emotional about it looking like it’s now over…

? Duele mucho verlo y escucharlo así ? Chicharito reconoció entre lágrimas con su familia que NO quería irse de Europa y que sólo buscaba "jugar" en el Sevilla porque se creía aún capaz ? ? "Se acabó, es el principio del retiro" pic.twitter.com/bvHloKZTiV — Goal México (@goalmex) January 23, 2020

Watch the video clip above, which is genuinely quite moving and shows a side to footballers that we don’t often get to see.

While it’s easy to think of it as an easy and glamorous lifestyle, there are so many things about each players’ journeys that we don’t know, and it’s clear how much it meant to Hernandez and his family to forge a top career for himself in Europe.