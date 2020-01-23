Barcelona are reportedly ready to launch a £67.5million transfer bid for Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte in the summer.

The Frenchman has been a key performer for City in recent times, and does not seem like a player Pep Guardiola will want to see leave the Etihad Stadium any time soon.

However, it appears it could be possible as Laporte is said to be open to a move to Barcelona, who are ready to pay big to bring him to the Nou Camp, according to Don Balon.

Laporte would undoubtedly be a fine signing for the Catalan giants, who probably need to start thinking about a long-term replacement for Gerard Pique at the back.

City must surely do all they can to keep hold of Laporte, however, particularly given their struggles in defence this season during his time out injured.

The exit of Vincent Kompany last summer has also hit City hard, so it is surely out of the question to let another important defender leave.

With Liverpool looking like running away with the Premier League title this season, it is sure to be an important summer for MCFC and signings will be needed as it is without big names possibly leaving as well.