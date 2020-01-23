Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise onto club captain Jordan Henderson for his performance in the 2-1 win over Wolves.

Henderson scored the opening goal at Molineux and then set up Roberto Firmino’s winner late on to cap another superb individual display in a difficult game.

?? "Outstanding shape… played an unbelievable game again" ? Klopp on Henderson's performance and how his goal was another born on the training ground. pic.twitter.com/TxjjUyWenO — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) January 23, 2020

It was clear afterwards, as seen in the video clip above, that Liverpool manager Klopp was delighted with the midfielder’s contribution.

Klopp praised Henderson for the ‘unbelievable’ game he had, and also for the leadership he shows by being so demanding of his team-mates.