Video: Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool star who “played an unbelievable game” against Wolves

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise onto club captain Jordan Henderson for his performance in the 2-1 win over Wolves.

Henderson scored the opening goal at Molineux and then set up Roberto Firmino’s winner late on to cap another superb individual display in a difficult game.

It was clear afterwards, as seen in the video clip above, that Liverpool manager Klopp was delighted with the midfielder’s contribution.

Klopp praised Henderson for the ‘unbelievable’ game he had, and also for the leadership he shows by being so demanding of his team-mates.

