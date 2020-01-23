Liverpool have joined Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea in an elite club after their 2-1 win away to Wolves on Thursday night.

The Reds came through a difficult test at Molineux, but goals from Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino just about did the job for them as they picked up yet another three points on their seemingly unstoppable march towards the Premier League title.

On top of that, the win makes it 40 league games unbeaten for Liverpool, meaning they’ve become only the fifth team in English football history to go on such a long run without defeat.

As noted in the tweet below from Opta Joe, LFC have won 35 and drawn five of those games – a truly incredible run of form – and they join some big names in this elite club…

40 – Liverpool are only the fifth team in English Football League history to remain unbeaten in 40+ consecutive matches (W35 D5), after Nottingham Forest (42, 1977-78), Arsenal (49, 2003-04), Chelsea (40, 2004-05) and Huddersfield Town (43, 2011). Unrelenting. #WOLLIV pic.twitter.com/TIzfJsWWBG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 23, 2020

Liverpool are now level alongside Chelsea, whose famously rock-solid Jose Mourinho side also went 40 matches unbeaten, and they’re closing in on that legendary Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ team.

Those Arsenal and Chelsea teams were truly special, and it’s surreal to think that it might not be long now before this Liverpool side blow them both out of the water with what they could achieve this season.

It’s also amusing to see that Liverpool’s total of 22 wins in the PL so far this season means they’ve already won as many games as that treble-winning Manchester United side of 1998/99.