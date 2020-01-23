Liverpool have already matched Manchester United’s Premier League win tally from the famous 1998/99 treble-winning season.

The Reds beat Wolves 2-1 at Molineux this evening thanks to a late Roberto Firmino goal, going 16 points clear at the top of the table as a result.

It also means Liverpool have already won 22 league matches this season – a truly incredible record after just 23 games played.

Remarkably, this means this LFC side have already won as many games as Man Utd did when they won the title as part of their historic treble-winning year 21 years ago…

It’s easy to forget that, as great as that United side obviously was, there’s surely no way that their final tally of 79 points that season would be enough to win the league now.

Manchester City won it on 100 points in 2017/18, while they retained it on 98 points last term, with Liverpool finishing second on 97 points.

Of course, Red Devils fans can point to all the trophies they won, but it does seem like Jurgen Klopp’s side are flourishing in an area of even higher standards.