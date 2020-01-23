Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Arsenal teenager Gabriel Martinelli.

The 18-year-old joined the Gunners from Brazilian club Ituano last summer and has had a pretty impressive first season so far. In 21 appearances across all competitions so far, Martinelli has scored ten goals while providing three assists.

SEE MORE: Euro giants join Liverpool and Chelsea in race to sign £60m-rated striker

According to Football Insider, the Brazilian attacker who is valued at €18 million as per Transfermarkt, is on Liverpool’s radar. This report also claims that the club’s recruitment are planning to monitor Martinelli closely during the remainder of the season.

Liverpool aren’t the only club linked to the 18-year-old as Real Madrid have also shown interested in him according to the Daily Mail who also suggest that Arsenal will be offering him a new contract worth £30,000-a-week to ward off interest from Los Blancos.

Martinelli has been in fine form for the Gunners this season so far and has the potential to become a big name for the club. He would be a suitable addition to Liverpool’s squad but given the attacking options the club has right now, it seems highly unlikely they’ll make a move for him.