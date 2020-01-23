Major concern for Arsenal as report offers worrying Aubameyang update amid Barcelona talk

Arsenal could be given real cause for concern as it’s reported that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would give the green light to a move to Barcelona.

The 30-year-old is a fundamental figure for the Gunners having also been made captain this season, while he’s bagged 16 goals in 26 appearances to lead the line for them.

In turn, they’ll be desperate to keep hold of him for the foreseeable future, but their struggles in breaking back into the top four in the Premier League could complicate that.

To make matters worse, Mundo Deportivo have reported that although Arsenal will have no intention of selling Aubameyang given his importance to the club, the Gabon international himself would ‘seriously consider’ an exit with Barcelona interested, and he has given his OK for them to make a move.

It’s added that the Catalan giants have knowledge of Aubameyang’s current contract and how it could strengthen their hopes of prising him away from the Emirates, but ultimately it’s reiterated that much will depend on the player himself and whether or not he wishes to push for a move to the Nou Camp.

With Luis Suarez set to turn 33 tomorrow, Barcelona are certainly in need of strengthening their options up front, but they could perhaps have a longer-term solution in mind than Aubameyang.

That said, given how prolific he has been throughout his career, they may find it hard not to launch a bid for him if it becomes apparent that the player himself would be open to a move, and so time will tell whether or not Arsenal fans have a major concern moving forward or if their fears will be allayed either by the club or by the player himself before the rumours build.