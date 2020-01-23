Manchester United are reportedly interested in the potential transfer of Edinson Cavani this January, but a deal currently looks unlikely.

The Red Devils urgently need cover for the injured Marcus Rashford in the second half of this season, but it seems the club are still haggling over money and failing to get the players they need in.

The latest from the Times is that Paris Saint-Germain would have to lower their demands for Cavani, as they want a transfer fee of around £16.8million for him this winter.

That, along with Cavani’s high wage demands mean the deal could end up being very expensive for United, which is perhaps an understandable concern given the player’s age.

At 32, Cavani’s peak years are surely behind him, even if he could do a fine job for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s struggling side on a short-term basis.

United fans desperate for this squad to improve will no doubt be frustrated by this news, as an overpriced signing is surely better than nothing.

The alternative for MUFC is relying on Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood up front for much of the rest of the season.

This news comes as the Sun also claim United chief Joel Glazer is unsure over paying Sporting Lisbon’s demands for Bruno Fernandes – another player who, despite being pricey, would surely improve this struggling squad.