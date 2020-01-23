Manchester United are reportedly looking at four potential candidates to replace struggling manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils are currently in pretty dire form and it increasingly looks like hiring the inexperienced Solskjaer on a permanent deal last March was a big mistake.

The Norwegian tactician got off to a promising start as interim manager, winning 14 of his first 19 games in charge, but it’s been all downhill since he got the job permanently.

According to the Times, United could soon be prepared to replace Solskjaer if he cannot deliver even with new signings brought in to help him.

The report goes on to list four candidates who seem to be under consideration: Mauricio Pochettino, Gareth Southgate, Thomas Tuchel, and Julian Nagelsmann.

Pochettino perhaps seems the strongest of those options after his fine work at Tottenham, and it’s pretty astonishing that he’s still available after being sacked by Tottenham over two months ago.

Southgate has done well with England but perhaps seems a slightly underwhelming choice, though Tuchel and Nagelsmann would bring an intriguing change of direction.

At this point, most Man Utd fans won’t be too picky as they’re surely mostly coming to the realisation that this job is too big for Solskjaer.