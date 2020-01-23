Man Utd have been linked with a surprise reunion with Carlos Tevez as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in need of attacking reinforcements.

The Red Devils were dealt a major blow this month after Marcus Rashford’s injury setback, as they have now lost their top goalscorer for a number of weeks.

SEE MORE: Video: Jose Mourinho trolls reporter over Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd speculation

For a side already struggling for a consistent source of goals, that could prove to be a huge setback to their chances of claiming a top-four finish in the Premier League, as well as competing for trophies.

In turn, they could look to address the problem in the January transfer window, and now Corriere dello Sport report that Tevez could be a shock candidate to help them solve that particular issue with a loan swoop touted.

The 35-year-old enjoyed a successful spell at Old Trafford previously, but that ended 11 years ago. He has since returned to his homeland with Boca Juniors, but he could seemingly be on their transfer radar once again.

With his current contract set to expire this summer, that could also make things less complicated if Boca are given a chance to offload him for a fee on a temporary basis, but it remains to be seen whether or not an offer is made and if it satisfies their demands.

Tevez has scored 287 goals in 671 games as a professional, winning trophies in Argentina, England, Italy and China. His experience and quality could be invaluable to some of the younger players in Solskjaer’s squad, but the question remains over how much he has left to give if he did return to Man Utd this month.