Manchester United source gives brutal response to player complaints about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

A source at Manchester United has responded to talk of growing unrest among the club’s players over the methods of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It’s been a dire season for the Red Devils, who were poor again last night in a 2-0 home defeat against Burnley, with the team winning just two of their last seven games in all competitions and also facing injuries in key areas.

Paul Pogba has missed much of the season so far, while Marcus Rashford is now also out for what is expected to be a lengthy period.

According to the Independent, a number of United players like Solskjaer but are unconvinced by certain tactical drills and methods he’s using.

However, the report also quotes an unnamed Man Utd source as saying: “This lot probably would have had a problem with Fergie.”

This sums things up for MUFC right now, with so much wrong with both the manager, the players, the boardroom and the ownership, that it’s hard to know where to really point the finger.

Many United fans will hope for a big overhaul in the near future, with a more proven and experienced manager like Mauricio Pochettino or Massimiliano Allegri surely needed at Old Trafford, alongside a large number of new players.