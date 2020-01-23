Manchester United winger Daniel James feels that his team still has a chance of finishing in the top four.

The Red Devils lost 2-0 to Burnley at Old Trafford last night thanks to goals from Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez. It was Man United’s first home defeat to the Clarets since 1962. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side remain fifth in the Premier League table, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

James feels that United still have a chance of finishing in the top four of the Premier League. The Welsh international told the club’s official website: “I think that [top four] is up for grabs. We have got to keep fighting, reflect on this game and see what went wrong. We have two big cup games, we need to go into that with our heads held high. The league game isn’t for a couple of weeks now, obviously it’s in our mind but we need to concentrate on the next game.”

Man United still have a fair chance of finishing in the top four but they need to win almost all of their matches while hoping that Chelsea drop points. The Red Devils next play either of Watford or Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup on Sunday after which, they take on Manchester United in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.