According to French outlet RMC Sport, Manchester United have opened discussions with French giants Paris Saint-Germain over the signing of midfielder Eric-Junior Dina Ebimbe in the summer.

The 19-year-old is currently on loan to Ligue 2 outfit Le Havre where he’s started 18 of his loan club’s league matches this season.

The youngster has largely been deployed as a right-midfielder, although he’s featured in central midfield and as a centre-forward for the second-division side.

Dina Ebimbe has managed to contribute two goals and one assist in his 18 outings this term. It would certainly be a real swoop for the Red Devils if they were to snatch a talent away from the Parisians.

Whilst Dina Ebimbe’s stats don’t seem to be the most eye-catching, the ace’s solid performances earned him a call-up to France’s Under-20s squad back in November.

The PSG ace could end up being the latest French talent to head to Manchester, the Red Devils sealed moves for potential future Les Bleus’ stars Hannibal Mejbri and Noam Emeran last summer.