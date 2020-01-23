Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that Harry Winks has escaped a serious injury setback and will be sidelined for weeks rather than months.

Spurs have already been rocked by serious blows to Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko this month, and so Mourinho will be desperately hoping to avoid any further setbacks.

His side secured a 2-1 win over Norwich City on Wednesday night, a victory which moves them to within six points of rivals Chelsea who currently occupy the final Champions League qualification spot, and so it was a positive night for the north London giants.

However, it has seemingly been soured slightly as Mourinho has revealed that although Winks hasn’t suffered an injury blow which would rule him out for months which is a relief, he is still expected to be sidelined for a while due to the ankle issue, as per the Daily Mail.

“It is not a crazy one – hopefully weeks and not months,” he is quoted as saying in the report above when asked on his way out of the stadium. Earlier in his press conference, he had stated: “I prefer not to know before I come in here so I come with a normal face.

“I don’t want to come in here with a very upset face, so I’m even afraid to ask, but when I leave here I have to ask.”

The 23-year-old has played a key role for Tottenham so far this season, making 24 appearances across all competitions as he looked to be solidifying his spot in the Spurs midfield.

However, he’ll hope to now make a swift and full recovery from the ankle knock to be back in contention as soon as possible, as Tottenham will no doubt need him in the coming weeks and months as they continue to chase down a top-four finish as well as trying to win trophies.

As noted by Sky Sport Italia, with Christian Eriksen continuing to be linked with an exit this month, it remains to be seen whether or not the injury suffered by Winks to add to that of Sissoko and Kane forces Mourinho and Tottenham to consider further signings of their own before the deadline.