Man Utd reportedly made an offer to try and land Matias Vecino on loan this month, but their proposal has been rejected by Inter.

The midfield is a real problem area for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as after seeing Ander Herrera leave last summer and never really filling that void, he has been dealt a double injury setback with both Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay currently sidelined.

That has left them short of quality and depth in that department, and for a club looking to compete on multiple fronts to win trophies, relying on the likes of Fred, Nemanja Matic and Andreas Pereira arguably isn’t enough in the coming months.

With that in mind, Sky Sport Italia have reported that Man Utd attempted to try and secure the signing of Vecino on loan, but it’s noted that their proposal wasn’t considered satisfactory by Inter and so the Italian giants rejected their offer.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Red Devils return with an improved offer to try and prise the 28-year-old away from San Siro this month, but he could be considered a solid option to shore things up in midfield given his experience and quality.

Vecino has made 17 appearances so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist as Antonio Conte’s men continue to battle for the Serie A title.

However, he has found himself out of favour over the last three games and that has perhaps raised question marks over his future with the Nerazzurri, with the Sky Sport Italia report above noting that Conte has his eyes on Christian Eriksen and Victor Moses to bolster his squad this month.

If those deals go through, Vecino could fall further down the pecking order, and so perhaps there is still hope from a Man Utd perspective that a deal can be done to give Solskjaer a much-needed boost in midfield for the rest of this season at least.