‘Perfect’ and ‘let’s have it’ – These Liverpool fans react to lineup vs Wolves

Jurgen Klopp has maintained his faith in the side that beat rivals Manchester United on the weekend ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Wolves this evening.

The Reds looked in complete control for most of their eagerly-anticipated clash with United and they’ll be hoping to deliver a similarly controlled performance against Wolves tonight.

Some fans will be excited to see that promising youngsters Curtis Jones and Neco Williams are on the bench for the trip to Molineux.

With England international Adam Lallana out of the matchday squad, fans could see new signing Takumi Minamino make his Premier League debut off the bench this evening.

Check out how the Premier League leaders will line-up below:

? TEAM NEWS ? Our line-up to face @Wolves tonight ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2020

Here’s how some Liverpool supporters reacted to Klopp’s teamsheet:

The seemingly unstoppable Reds will be hoping to re-establish their massive 16-point lead at the top of the table with a victory against the Midlands outfit tonight.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men were narrowly-beaten in a closely-matched meeting between the sides before the turn of the year.

Klopp’s side will have to be at their best this evening as Wolves are certainly no pushovers, the Wanderers have a brilliant record against the top six.