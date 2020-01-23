Menu

“Such a baller” – These Manchester United fans urge club to sign Wolves star after performance vs Liverpool

Loads of Manchester United fans are tweeting to ask for the signing of Wolves striker Raul Jimenez after his goal against Liverpool in tonight’s Premier League clash.

The Mexico international has been superb for Wolves for so much of this season, and his goal record suggests he could surely do a job for this struggling Red Devils side right now.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has just lost his top scorer Marcus Rashford to what looks like being a lengthy injury, while he also never replaced Romelu Lukaku after selling him to Inter Milan in the summer.

It makes sense that a centre-forward could be a top target for Man Utd, and Jimenez does seem an ideal option.

Of course, it remains to be seen if a move is at all realistic for now as Wolves surely won’t want to sell such an important player to another Premier League club in the middle of the season, but it’s clear these MUFC fans would love to see it happen as they’re wowed by his performance against Liverpool…

