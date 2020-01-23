Loads of Manchester United fans are tweeting to ask for the signing of Wolves striker Raul Jimenez after his goal against Liverpool in tonight’s Premier League clash.

The Mexico international has been superb for Wolves for so much of this season, and his goal record suggests he could surely do a job for this struggling Red Devils side right now.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has just lost his top scorer Marcus Rashford to what looks like being a lengthy injury, while he also never replaced Romelu Lukaku after selling him to Inter Milan in the summer.

It makes sense that a centre-forward could be a top target for Man Utd, and Jimenez does seem an ideal option.

Of course, it remains to be seen if a move is at all realistic for now as Wolves surely won’t want to sell such an important player to another Premier League club in the middle of the season, but it’s clear these MUFC fans would love to see it happen as they’re wowed by his performance against Liverpool…

Sign Raul Jiminez. — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 23, 2020

Jimenez is such a baller man — ?? (@UtdMxtt) January 23, 2020

Can't think of a reason Raul Jimenez wouldn't make Man Utd better right now with Rashford out — Jason Rosales (@JasonRo11) January 23, 2020

United should just sign Jimenez from Wolves. Goal getter — MK (@marcus_kamutero) January 23, 2020

Jimenez would be a starting attacker for Utd.

Traore would also be a starter for Utd.

Well, if Ole picked sensibly — Uncivilized Tweeter (@Khaleel) January 23, 2020

Jimenez is so underrated. — ethan (@Utd_Ethan) January 23, 2020

Id love us to sign Jimenez #United #dreaming — Ben Murray (@murray1245) January 23, 2020

@EdWoodwardCEO Sign Raul Jiminez. — olehenrik flaata ols (@repe05) January 23, 2020