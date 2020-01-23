According to French outlet RMC Sport, Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema has agreed a contract extension with the Spanish giants that will come into effect at the end of the season.

The MailOnline reported last month that the forward’s current deal was set to expire at the end of next season.

RMC Sport claim that Benzema has signed fresh terms with Los Blancos that will see him tied until the summer of 2022, it’s also added that the deal will see the Frenchman become one of the club’s highest-paid players.

RMC Sport report that the forward’s increase in salary is ‘substantial’. This is fully deserved considering the striker’s service to the club over the last decade.

The 32-year-old has contributed an impressive 16 goals and seven assists in his 26 appearances across all competitions so far this season. The Frenchman has certainly showed no signs of slowing down just yet.

Extending Benzema’s deal by just one-year could also prove to be a shrewd move by Real Madrid. Benzema will be 34 once his new deal expires.