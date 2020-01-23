Menu

“Please no” – Sadio Mane injury gets these Liverpool fans in a panic

Liverpool star Sadio Mane had to go off against Wolves in tonight’s Premier League clash in what looks like a potentially worrying injury for the Reds.

The Senegal international simply could not carry on running and headed straight down the tunnel at Molineux, sending Liverpool fans on Twitter into a real panic.

Mane is one of Liverpool’s most important players, and will be badly missed if he is out for any sustained period this season.

The Merseyside giants are currently 1-0 up against Wolves, but this news could really rock everyone at the club, with Mane a hugely important figure in helping Jurgen Klopp’s side to their commanding lead at the top of the Premier League table.

LFC are chasing a first league title in 30 years this season, and will be wary of any injury blows denting their hopes even with the big lead they currently enjoy over Manchester City.

Here’s some reaction to the Mane injury in tonight’s game…

