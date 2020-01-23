Liverpool star Sadio Mane had to go off against Wolves in tonight’s Premier League clash in what looks like a potentially worrying injury for the Reds.

The Senegal international simply could not carry on running and headed straight down the tunnel at Molineux, sending Liverpool fans on Twitter into a real panic.

Mane is one of Liverpool’s most important players, and will be badly missed if he is out for any sustained period this season.

The Merseyside giants are currently 1-0 up against Wolves, but this news could really rock everyone at the club, with Mane a hugely important figure in helping Jurgen Klopp’s side to their commanding lead at the top of the Premier League table.

LFC are chasing a first league title in 30 years this season, and will be wary of any injury blows denting their hopes even with the big lead they currently enjoy over Manchester City.

Here’s some reaction to the Mane injury in tonight’s game…

Mane injured please no — roji (@bokaroji) January 23, 2020

No serious injury for mane please I BEG ? — •[Jay]• (@FirminoFresh) January 23, 2020

no Mane please no no no — ? (@dougIaslopez) January 23, 2020

Mané …I hope it’s not serious and be back soon ? — That Function Guy (@kevojuice) January 23, 2020

I hope that Mané injury isn't serious & he isn't out for an extended period of time. Will be a big player to miss out if that's the case!#WOLLIV — Going for the ? (@Lpool_5843) January 23, 2020

Hopefully the Mane injury is nothing serious.

Important part of the season coming up with the UCL knockouts. — Ritz (@_Ritzy_0_1) January 23, 2020

Hope Mane coming off is nothing serious — Shainy (@shain_h) January 23, 2020