Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has suggested the Bruno Fernandes transfer could be closer following the Red Devils’ 2-0 home defeat to Burnley on Wednesday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had another miserable evening as they put in a poor performance against Sean Dyche’s men, putting them on a run of just two wins from their last seven games.

United haven’t been helped by all the bad luck they’ve had with injuries this season, with Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford all big misses for Solskjaer.

Still, it’s a worry that this is the squad that Solskjaer is left with despite so much investment in the transfer market in recent years, and Scholes thinks the result might actually help kick the club into gear in terms of bringing in the signings that are so badly needed this January.

“That performance tonight might do him [Solskjaer] a favour in the transfer market,” Scholes said, as quoted by the Metro.

“It might spur the club on to spend that few extra million on the players they’re looking at like Bruno Fernandes.

“It might get done tomorrow because of this. He needs more bodies in the building. He’s got some big injuries so he needs help.

“The club need to help him now. I fear for the next few weeks because the injured players aren’t coming back for a while. He’s stuck with these players for now unless they sign anyone.”

MUFC fans will certainly be hoping their former player has a point here, with something needing to change very fast if this club is to stand any chance of breaking into the top four by the end of the season.