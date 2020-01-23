Barcelona are reportedly paying attention to Tahith Chong’s situation at Manchester United as he looks to be heading for a potential free transfer away from the club this summer.

It was claimed earlier this season by Calciomercato that Chong had decided not to sign a new contract, and it’s not long now until he’ll be a free agent at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman’s agent has also been quoted by Sport Witness as hinting that his client may have to move on due to not being trusted by United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to Don Balon, Chong’s potential availability has alerted Barcelona, who are always on the lookout for potential bargains in the transfer market.

The 20-year-old still looks a player who could have a big future at the highest level, with a number of players recently improving after leaving this dysfunctional Man Utd side.

Romelu Lukaku is a player reborn after moving to Inter Milan this season, while Memphis Depay also ended up improving hugely after leaving United for Lyon a few years back.

Chong has long been considered a big talent, and has time to continue improving, though he’ll need to get on the pitch to actually show what he can do.

This doesn’t look like happening under Solskjaer at the moment, so it will be interesting to see if Barca take a gamble on him.